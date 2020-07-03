MPD: 17 yr arrested for shooting teen outside apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 17-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a teen injured and a family frightened on June 23.

Police say Gavin J. Jones, 17, was arrested for 1st degree reckless endangerment for the shooting on Jackson Quarry Road.

As NBC15 News reported at the time, a teen was outside an apartment when he was shot by at least one of several other young men.

Meanwhile, an 11-month-old baby, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 20s were all inside in the apartment during the shooting, but none were injured. The victim at the time did not want to cooperate with police, according to MPD.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing armed men outside. Police reported that three bullets had at the apartment building.

