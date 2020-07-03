Advertisement

Packers share initial plans for fans at Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field. (WBAY Photo)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) -The Green Bay Packers are saying there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to an initial message sent to season ticket holders on Friday from the organization’s President and CEO Mark Murphy.

“At this time, the team is preparing to have fans in attendance with new policies and safety measures to allow for appropriate social distancing, which will require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced,” said Murphy. “As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different.”

Face masks and coverings will also be required.

Murphy says the full plan has not been finalized and season ticket holders should consider options for the upcoming season and no action is necessary at this point.

The organization says in the near future, season ticket holders will be asked to complete a questionnaire asking if they want to “opt in” to be considered for a chance to reserve tickets this year. Those that opt on will be given further instructions and is exclusive to season ticket holders only.

Those who “opt out” will decide if they want their 2020 payment refunded or credited to 2021. Their season ticket holder status and existing seats will remain in place for the next season.

The Packers said they will provide more information on the next steps soon.

