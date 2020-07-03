Advertisement

Police: Monona man arrested for felony 6th OWI

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monona man was booked for his 6th OWI offense, a felony, in Middleton Friday.

Middleton police say Santeon Rocquemore was pulled over by officers and admitted she had been drinking alcohol.

According to an incident report, officers found that Rocquemore was displaying signs of impairment by alcohol, including slurred speech and a strong odor of intoxicants. Rocquemore refused to perform some of the field sobriety tests, according to police.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: 17 yr arrested for shooting teen outside apartment

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police arrested a 17-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a teen injured and a family frightened on June 23.

State

July 5 marks 10 years since Wisconsin passed the Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
This Sunday will mark 10 years since Wisconsin’s Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law went into effect.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Madison police arrest suspect in East Side homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Madison Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man they say shot and killed Dembo Jammeh outside an East Side hotel.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers share initial plans for fans at Lambeau Field

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Green Bay Packers season ticket holders received a message on Friday from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy to notify them about necessary adjustments to expect this season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

News

Two killed in head-on crash in Osceola

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Two killed in head-on crash in Osceola

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Blackout Week shows support for Black-owned businesses: “For things to change, there has to be black wealth”

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A national social media movement is highlighting Black-owned businesses.The first week of July is known as National Blackout Week, which encourages people to “buy Black only.”

News

Blackout Week: Support for Black-owned businesses

Updated: 18 hours ago