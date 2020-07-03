Police: Monona man arrested for felony 6th OWI

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monona man was booked for his 6th OWI offense, a felony, in Middleton Friday.

Middleton police say Santeon Rocquemore was pulled over by officers and admitted she had been drinking alcohol.

According to an incident report, officers found that Rocquemore was displaying signs of impairment by alcohol, including slurred speech and a strong odor of intoxicants. Rocquemore refused to perform some of the field sobriety tests, according to police.

