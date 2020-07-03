Advertisement

Safely buy your own fireworks for Fourth of July

What is allowed by Wisconsin State Law
Firework sales during COVID-19
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Law allows for people to purchase fireworks such as sparklers, a toy snake that does not contain mercury, a model rocket engine and a device that sprays out confetti or streamers. Most fireworks that stay on the ground are allowed by state law. To buy fireworks that launch into the sky and blow up, people need a permit.

Firework permits are given out by the individual city, town or village officials according to Wisconsin State Law. Permits need to be request two days prior to the date you want to light the fireworks.

Savior Fireworks in Verona said business has been booming lately with many firework displays canceled due to COVID-19. Owner Andrew Obrecht says when people buy fireworks that launch into the air there is a form people fill out where they acknowledge they have read the Wisconsin State Laws and are abiding by them with their purchase.

If someone is found launching fireworks without a permit you could be fined up to $1,000. If any parent or guardian is found allowing a minor to launch fireworks you could be fined up to $1,000 as well.

More information about the current Wisconsin State Laws on fireworks click here.

