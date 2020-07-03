Advertisement

Some non-metered parking restrictions suspended in Madison through July 12

(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Parking Division is continuing its suspension of some posted restrictions in non-metered areas through at least July 12.

The following non-metered restrictions will remain temporarily suspended:

  • Residential Permit Only areas
  • 1-hour and 2-hour time-limits in non-metered areas
  • Street sweeping and Clean Streets-Clean Lakes program restrictions

All other on-street metered and non-metered parking restrictions are in effect.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison police arrest suspect in East Side homicide

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Madison Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man they say shot and killed Dembo Jammeh outside an East Side hotel.

State

Sen. Johnson backtracks Juneteenth federal holiday replacement amendment

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is retracting his initial proposal to replace the Columbus Day federal holiday with Juneteenth

Local

Widow of Milton man warns of “wood fracking” dangers

Updated: 1 hours ago
A woman in Rock County is grieving the sudden loss of her husband after he was electrocuted while working in his garage.

Local

Water main break closes Sun Prairie intersection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Police are asking people to avoid a Sun Prairie intersection after a water main broke Friday morning.

Latest News

Local

Light-up cat toy sparks fire response on Madison’s West Side, fire officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Firefighters were sent to a home on the 4500 block of Hammersley Road Wednesday after a woman said she saw sparks under her dishwasher.

Local

Fire crews respond to house fire in Marshall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Marshall on Friday, according to Dane Co. dispatchers.

Nfl

Packers share initial plans for fans at Lambeau Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Green Bay Packers season ticket holders received a message on Friday from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy to notify them about necessary adjustments to expect this season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Local

Dane Co. Medical Examiner releases name of East Side homicide victim

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the 18-year-old shot and killed on Madison’s East Side on Tuesday.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.