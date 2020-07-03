Some non-metered parking restrictions suspended in Madison through July 12

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Parking Division is continuing its suspension of some posted restrictions in non-metered areas through at least July 12.

The following non-metered restrictions will remain temporarily suspended:

Residential Permit Only areas

1-hour and 2-hour time-limits in non-metered areas

Street sweeping and Clean Streets-Clean Lakes program restrictions

All other on-street metered and non-metered parking restrictions are in effect.

