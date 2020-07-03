Two killed in head-on crash in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have died after a head-on collision in Osceola.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 35, north of 90th Avenue.

At the scene, it was determined two pickup trucks hit each other head-on. There was one male driver in one truck, and a male and female in the other. The pair died at the scene.

The other solo driver was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s names have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.