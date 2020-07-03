Water main break closes Sun Prairie intersection
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -Police are asking people to avoid a Sun Prairie intersection after a water main broke Friday morning.
The Sun Prairie Police Department said the water main break at Stonehaven Drive and Boulder Way occurred around 10:05 a.m.
The intersection is closed to traffic.
Water will be turned off in the area as crews work in the area.
