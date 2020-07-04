6 displaced following late night fire

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating to determine what caused a fire in Allouez late Friday night.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Simonet Street at 10:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found flames on an outside wall of a single family home, with flames in the first and second floors, as well as a nearby home.

The fire department says everyone inside had evacuated before crews arrived.

Officials say the fire was under control within an hour, however the incident caused six people - four children and two adults - to be displaced.

At this time, damage is estimated to be at $175,000.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.