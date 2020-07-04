Advertisement

Brewers kick off first day of Summer Camp at Miller Park

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs onto the field for a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs onto the field for a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers’ first day of Summer Camp kicked off at Miller Park on Saturday.

But Manager Craig Counsel said that not all of the team’s 45 players were allowed to take part in Saturday’s workouts, even though the Brew Crew had no confirmed COVID-19 cases during intake testing this week, according to Major League Baseball.

“I’ll say it this way: We’ve had COVID positives in recent weeks with players in the organization, but we did not have any at intake,” Counsell said. “And we will not be at full strength today.”

MLB’s policy is this: players or staff members who test positive for coroanvirus must isolate until they have two negative tests come back.

On Friday, the entire league reported 38 positives during intake testing, or 1.2 percent of the over 3,100 people tested. Of those confirmed cases, 31 were players and seven were staff.

The Brewers were one of only 11 teams with no positive tests, Counsel said during workouts on Saturday.

“The numbers are good,” Counsell said. “There’s a little bit of, you have to do your part. … I really feel we’re on a great start to being unified and on the same page and understanding we’re in this together.

According to Major League Baseball:

“Here’s what the next couple of weeks will look like: The Brewers have 23 pitchers in this camp, and five to six will throw off the mound each day beginning with live batting practice sessions Saturday of up to 60 pitches -- a sign that players reported for the restart ready to go. After four days of live BP, the Brewers will stage “situational scrimmages” of four to five innings apiece before graduating to four- to six-inning intrasquad games. Later in camp, the Brewers also expect to play one or two exhibition games against another team or teams, although plans are in the early stages, Counsell said. Each team may play up to three such games, per MLB protocols.”

Adam McCalvy, MLB

