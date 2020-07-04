Brodhead’s annual Fourth of July parade doesn’t miss a year since 1800s, despite coronavirus

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - The coronavirus canceled many Fourth of July festivities across the nation, but it didn’t rain on the Brodhead parade.

The annual parade dates back to the 1800s, according to Michael Lowery of the Brodhead Chamber of Commerce. He said this year was the first time the parade could have been canceled entirely.

Though “concerned,” Lowery said he organized the parade with social distancing in mind, lengthening the route and avoiding the downtown area. He also eliminated the marching band and restricted floats from tossing candy.

Lowery added there were more participants this year: “The folks that are in the floats are really wanting to make a difference for the ones coming to parade.”

Veterans, as always, led the parade.

“To me, it’s just overwhelming,” Joel Steinmann, who served in Operation Desert Storm, said.

Participating in the parade for 15 years, Steinmann said, “For myself, being a younger veteran and being next to these guys that were in Korea-- and we had some late World War II veterans-- that’s just a pure honor.”

