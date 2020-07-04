Advertisement

‘Defund the police’ mural outside Milwaukee City Hall changed to ‘Defend the police’

Artists and protesters originally painted the “Defund the police” mural on Water Street last Wednesday
A war of paintbrushes over the "Defund the police" mural outside Milwaukee City Hall
A war of paintbrushes over the "Defund the police" mural outside Milwaukee City Hall(FOX6)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A massive street mural with the words “Defund the police” outside the Milwaukee City Hall were painted over and changed, to “Defend the Police.”

Artists and protesters originally painted the “Defund the police” mural on Water Street last Wednesday, Milwaukee news outlets reported.

But by Friday, someone took over the painting, changing some of the letters of the original message so that the mural now appears as “Defend the Police.”

And then later that Friday, another person appears to have tried to paint it back to “Defund the police,” according to FOX6.

The originally painting was part of a wave of murals written across the country, including in Madison, when protesters wrote “Defund police” on MLK Boulevard between the City-County Building and Municipal Building on June 8.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

55 Miles More march concludes in Madison

Updated: 9 minutes ago

State

Protesters arrive at State Capitol after marching 65-miles from Milwaukee

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Over a hundred protesters have gathered at the State Capitol in Madison to conclude a 65-mile march between Milwaukee and Madison to call for police reform in Wisconsin.

Sports

Brewers kick off first day of Summer Camp at Miller Park

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Milwaukee Brewers’ first day of Summer Camp kicked off at Miller Park on Saturday.

State

6 displaced following late night fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials say the fire was under control within an hour, however the incident caused six people - four children and two adults - to be displaced.

Latest News

Local

Farm tractor vs. vehicle crash with injuries near Dodgeville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Iowa County Dispatch says the crash happened on Highway 23 north of Dodgeville, between Goldmine and James roads just after 11 a.m.

Crime

La Crosse man charged with multiple attacks on girlfriend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse man with repeatedly beating his girlfriend over the last three months.

Crime

Three children, one adult unharmed after Madison home hit by bullets

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Frommer
Madison police say a home on the city’s east side was hit by multiple bullets early Saturday morning.

News

Madison kids start lemonade stand, send messages of justice

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Madison kids started a lemonade stand serving up more than just a refreshing drink.

News

Lemonade stand for change

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Shooting suspect released, citing self-defense

Updated: 14 hours ago