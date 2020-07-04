‘Defund the police’ mural outside Milwaukee City Hall changed to ‘Defend the police’

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A massive street mural with the words “Defund the police” outside the Milwaukee City Hall were painted over and changed, to “Defend the Police.”

Artists and protesters originally painted the “Defund the police” mural on Water Street last Wednesday, Milwaukee news outlets reported.

But by Friday, someone took over the painting, changing some of the letters of the original message so that the mural now appears as “Defend the Police.”

And then later that Friday, another person appears to have tried to paint it back to “Defund the police,” according to FOX6.

The originally painting was part of a wave of murals written across the country, including in Madison, when protesters wrote “Defund police” on MLK Boulevard between the City-County Building and Municipal Building on June 8.

