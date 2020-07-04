DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to a farm tractor vs. vehicle crash with injuries near Dodgeville Saturday.

Iowa County Dispatch says the crash happened on Highway 23 north of Dodgeville, between Goldmine and James roads just after 11 a.m. WisDOT reports that there is a full southbound closure on WIS 23 and Goldmine Road because of the crash.

Authorities ask drivers use extra caution while in the area.

