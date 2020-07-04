Hot & humid Fourth of July weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Fourth of July! The heat and humidity will continue to dominate our weather headlines over the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees, while max heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s. With borderline dangerous heat possible and a lot outdoor activities planned for the holiday, make sure to take heat precautions: stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, dress for the heat and try to take breaks in the shade or A/C. It’s also important to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Safety - Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke (WMTV NBC15)

It’s a mild and muggy start to the Fourth of July. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across most of the area. Watch out for patchy fog this morning. The fog could be dense in spots. Any fog that develops this morning will likely lift by 8 or 9 a.m. Other than patchy fog, no major weather problems are expected this morning.

Today will likely be the second consecutive 90 degree temperature day in Madison. There will likely be no shortage of heat, humidity or sizzling sunshine today. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Most of the area will have to worry about beating the heat than dodging a shower or storm. If a storm develops, watch out for brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Any chance for a shower or storm will come to an end by sunset. It’s going still going to be very warm for fireworks this evening. By 9 p.m., temperatures will still be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

If a fireworks show isn’t on the agenda then maybe you’ll want to check out the penumbral lunar eclipse Saturday night. During a penumbral lunar eclipse the moon only passes through Earth’s outer shadow, the penumbra, so you might not notice much change in the moon’s appearance. The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 10:07p.m. and end at 12:52 a.m.

Sunday will be a carbon copy of today. Expect hot, humid and sunny conditions with a slim chance for a shower or storm.

The heat and humidity will continue through next week as well. Expect highs near 90 degrees and lows near 70 degrees. There is a chance heat indices could approach 100 degrees at times next week. Our rain chances will also start to pickup next week. Everyday next week will have at least a slight chance of showers and storms. The best chance of rain next week will likely come on Tuesday and towards the end of next week.

