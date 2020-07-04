Madison kids start lemonade stand, send messages of justice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison kids started a lemonade stand serving up more than just a refreshing drink.

They’re calling attention to justice and equality.

If you’re driving down McKenna Boulevard in Madison, you may hear small voices demanding big change.

“We thought this would be a way to help our community,” Keziah Mitchell, 11-year-old said.

Keziah Mitchell and family members set up a lemonade stand serving up a refreshing drink and a message.

“Some things aren’t fair in this world,” she said. “If people see our signs, people may have a better day or change their ways.”

For the past three days the kids braved the hot temps for hours. They set up shop in front of their home chanting “no justice, no peace.”

“It means a lot. We want everyone who passes by and honks to enjoy it,” Khylla Mitchell, 9-year-old said.

The group grasped signs demanding equality and justice in the Black community.

“I want them to know they matter, and God loves them,” Keziah said.

The kids say raking in cash isn’t the goal. The lemonade and baked goods are to grab people’s attention.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, you can always make a difference,” Keziah said.

And when life is sour, you can make it sweet.

“Always make a difference in the world. Be others-centered, not self-centered,” Keziah said.

The kids said they won’t be around for the holiday weekend, but you might catch them outside on Mckenna Blvd near Elver Park early next week.

