MISSING: Silver alert issued for woman in Manitowoc Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old woman last seen driving in Manitowoc County Friday morning.

The Department of Justice says Ilda Castellanos-Waddell was last seen around 9 a.m. driving southbound on Highway 57. Authorities say she is missing from Algonquin in McHenry County, Illinois.

She is 5 foot 6 and 140 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair. She has a German accent.

Castellanos-Waddell is driving a 2006 Silver Ford Focus Wagon, IL license plate Z681475.

Anyone with information is asked to call Algonquin Police Department (Illinois) at 847-980-5895.

