Neil Young ‘NOT ok’ with his music being played at Trump’s Mount Rushmore event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Neil Young says he is upset after his music was played at President Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore event celebrating Independence Day.

“This is NOT ok with me,” the musician posted to Twitter Friday in response to a video in which the song “Rockin’ In The Free World” plays in the background.

In another video in which "Like a Hurricane" could be heard playing, Young wrote "I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux" and "this is NOT ok with me."

In 2015, Young objected to the use of "Rockin' In The Free World" during Trump's presidential announcement.

“Donald Trump was not authorized to use ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ in his presidential candidacy announcement,” Young’s management company said then, CNN reports.

This is NOT ok with me... https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

