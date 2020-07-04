No relief from the sizzling summer heat in sight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Fourth of July! The heat and humidity did not take the holiday off, and it looks like it’s going to be sticking around for sometime. A heat wave will be possible with temperatures expected to be well above average through next week. Some forecast models show the potential for dangerous heat to develop by the middle or the end of next week. This is when heat indices could reach the mid to upper 90s.

5 Day Heat Index Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The Fourth of July has lived up to its reputation this year! It’s been a hot and humid day. Temperatures are topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat indices are in the low 90s in spots. If you can, take it easy outside and take heat precautions: drink water, wear sunscreen and summer clothing and find shade and A/C from time to time. A handful of showers and storms have already developed this afternoon, mainly across Crawford and Grant Co. Any chance for an isolated shower or storm will come to an end around sunset.

The area should be dry for fireworks this evening and tonight. It’s going to be warm and muggy. Temperatures won’t drop back into the 70s until 10 p.m. The wind will be light and variable. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s tonight.

If a fireworks show isn’t on the agenda then maybe you’ll want to check out the penumbral lunar eclipse Saturday night. During a penumbral lunar eclipse the moon only passes through Earth’s outer shadow, the penumbra, so you might not notice much change in the moon’s appearance. The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 10:07p.m. and end at 12:52 a.m. It’s also going to be a full moon. July’s full moon is known as the buck moon because buck’s antlers are in full growth mode during this time of year.

Sunday is going to be a carbon copy of today. Once again, most of us will have to worry about beating the heat than dodging a shower or storm. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Max heat indices will be near or just above 90 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine throughout the day. The UV index on Sunday will be very high, so make sure to wear sunscreen if you’re going to be outside for any length of time. If a shower or storm develops, watch out for brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday. Expect a lot of heat, humidity and sunshine. (WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will continue through next week. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees all week long. Overnight lows will only be in the low 70s. There will be at least a slight chance of rain every day next week, but you will not see rain every day next week. Off and on scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon. Right now, it looks like our rain chances will be the highest on Tuesday and towards the end of the week.

