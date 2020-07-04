Ohio police officer killed in the line of duty overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An officer with the Toledo Police Department has been shot and killed in the line of duty, according to Toledo Police Chief George Kral. The officer has been identified as 26-year-old Officer Anthony Dia.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday when police responded to a disturbance at the Home Depot on West Alexis near Lewis.

According to police, Officer Dia was dispatched to check the well being of a man who reportedly seemed intoxicated. Witnesses told police the suspect turned and fired at Officer Dia, who was reportedly able to return fire before he was struck. Officer Dia was transported to Toledo Hospital where he later died.

On Saturday morning, Toledo Police Cheif George Kral held a press conference along with Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to offer details on the shooting, including the identity of Officer Dia.

During that press conference, Chief Kral said that the 57-year-old suspect was found dead some time after the shooting having suffered a gunshot wound. 13abc has learned that that wound was self-inflicted.

Officer Dia leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old child.

