Advertisement

On the weekends, no vehicles will be allowed on State St. in downtown Madison

The move is part of the city's 'Streatery' program, allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Friday at 6:45 p.m. all vehicle traffic will be blocked from going on State St. in downtown Madison. It is an addition to the city’s Streatery program, which allows restaurants to expand outdoor seating on sidewalks, parking lots and partially in the street.

The traffic block will be on Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays until August 23. The city’s street vending coordinator, Meghan Blake-Horst, said the move allows for more people to physically distance while being downtown.

“Since restaurants are at 25 percent capacity inside, allowing that outdoor seating really brings them back to that sort of 50 percent, maybe a little bit less, but it does get them closer to the break-even point,” she said.

Many businesses on State St. said they hope the program will help them weather the storm. Yan Zhang, owner of Poke Plus and Teriyaki, said they have made countless changes to keep customers amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve added three types of delivery, we’ve even added more food to being customers in. Even thought customers can’t sit indoors, we have a patio for them,” Zhang said.

Zhang said she hopes the flexibility of adding more outdoor seating and tables will help.

The program is also an opportunity for retail shops who were also able to apply for a street merchant vending license. Amy Moore, owner of Little Luxuries, said she hopes their store can take advantage of the outdoors and decrease in traffic.

“There’s something to be said about being able to shop outside. We have the natural air flow and that does make people feel more comfortable,” Moore said.

If a business is interested in applying for the program, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Street Shutdown Streatery expansion

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Complaint: Madison activist charged after threatening people, resisting arrest

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Widow of Milton man warns of “wood fracking” dangers

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Canceled fireworks shows lead to booming business for retail stores

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Lambeau Field experience to be different this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

July 4th fireworks cancellations lead to big business for retail stores

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Fireworks show cancellations have sent more people to the store, planning for fireworks at home. The Wisconsin DNR shares it's concerns about inexperienced buyers heading into Fourth of July weekend.

Crime

Complaint: Madison activist charged after threatening people, resisting arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison activist has been charged in the Dane County Circuit Court after prosecutors say he threatened restaurant owners and customers and resisted arrest from police officers.

Crime

Police: Monona man arrested for felony 6th OWI

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Monona man was booked for his 6th OWI offense, a felony, in Middleton Friday.

Crime

MPD: 17 yr arrested for shooting at teen outside apartment

Updated: 3 hours ago
Madison police arrested a 17-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a teen injured and a family frightened on June 23.

State

July 5 marks 10 years since Wisconsin passed the Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
This Sunday will mark 10 years since Wisconsin’s Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law went into effect.