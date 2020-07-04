Advertisement

Protesters arrive at State Capitol after marching 65-miles from Milwaukee

On Saturday the marchers arrived in Madison, and are set to rally at the State Capitol building before heading to the Governor’s Mansion.
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a hundred protesters have gathered at the State Capitol in Madison to conclude a 65-mile march between Milwaukee and Madison to call for police reform in Wisconsin.

The “50 Miles More” march began outside Milwaukee City Hall on July 1, where protesters began a 65-mile march over the span of five days to Madison. On Saturday the marchers arrived in Madison, and are set to rally at the State Capitol building before heading to the Governor’s Mansion.

The “50 Miles More” march is calling for:

· Gov. Tony Evers to condemn the use of tear gas and rubber bullets

· Lawmakers to hold a special session to discuss gun violence and policing

· More funding to support Black students in schools and to support violence prevention

· The Wisconsin Department of Corrections to release people incarcerated who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic

NBC15 News will be covering the march and will have updates online and tonight on NBC15 News at 6 and 10.

