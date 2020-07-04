Advertisement

Three children, one adult unharmed after Madison home hit by bullets

Madison police say a home on the city’s east side was hit by multiple bullets early Saturday morning.
By Lindsay Frommer
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a home on the city’s east side was hit by multiple bullets early Saturday morning. Officers say they arrived to the home on the 100 block of Emma Ct. around 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found one adult and three children inside the home with evidence that it had been hit with multiple gun shots. No one was injured.

Police believe this was targeted and not random. This investigation is ongoing.

