Veteran carries flag throughout Arkansas, spreading unity

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - A man from Lee County, Arkansas served in combat for our country and when the coronavirus pandemic began in March, he decided to spread unity and love.

Nathaniel Thomas knew his physical talents and then decided to use them for good.

“It was placed on my heart then, ‘What can I do as a citizen to try to keep Forrest City and those surrounding communities encouraged?’ I enjoy running,” he explains.

That’s when he grabbed Old Glory and started running 10 miles every Saturday to uplift those in the area and encourage them to stay strong during the pandemic.

“I’m trying to go all over Arkansas, trying to hit every major city I can hit and continue to do it, as long as we go through the challenges we’re going through right now,” he says.

He places the United States flag high on his left shoulder. Then, he salutes every vehicle that passes.

“By the time I start out running and that flag goes up, I hear the horns start blowing, people waving, thumbs up, people applaud,” he describes.

He started his journey in Forrest City and plans to end there as well.

“It’s going to be an emotional one for me because of all the things I have done and the people I’ve met on this journey. It’s going to be emotional but we’re going to get it and get through it,” he says.

