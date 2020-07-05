Beloit woman arrested for fourth OWI offense on July Fourth

LA PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit woman was arrested for her fourth Operating While Intoxicated offense Saturday after being stopped for a traffic violation.

Police made contact with Dawn M. Spencer near the intersection of W CTH 11 and S CTH G in La Prairie Township. The 55-year-old showed signs of intoxication and admitted she had been drinking, police say.

According to police, Spender failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested for her fourth OWI offense, which is a felony. She was also arrested for three counts of OWI with a passenger under 16 years of age.

Spencer was taken to the Rock County Jail and will have a court appearance on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.