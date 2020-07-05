DNR: online reservations going well amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources officials said online reservations for campsites have proved to be popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly all campsites are available online since switching to a new system a few years ago. Missy VanLanduyt, recreation partnerships section chief with the DNR, said now there is also automatic, touch-free reservations, instead of having to go to an office prior to heading to a campsite.

“We are definitely seeing an increase in camping during the pandemic, but there are still sites available, even I would bet there’s maybe one or two sites left open this weekend,” she said.

Admission passes are still required, and have to obtained over the phone or online. To reserve a site, head to the DNR’s website.

