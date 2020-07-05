Heat Wave - Getting even hotter and more humid this workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Believe it or not, it’s going to get even hotter and more humid this week. High temperatures all week long will be near or above 90 degrees. At times, heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s. An Alert Day, or two, could be issued because of the heat this week. Right now, it looks like Wednesday will be the hottest day. If you can, try to limit your time outside in the heat of the day and take heat precautions this week: stay hydrated, work in the shade, wear sunscreen and summer clothes and take breaks in the A/C.

Heat Index Forecast - Next 5 Days (WMTV NBC15)

As expected, today has been hot and humid. Temperatures are topping out on either side of 90 degrees. Heat indices are in the low to mid 90s, so borderline dangerous heat is possible this afternoon. Try to take it easy outside if you can. Temperatures and heat indices probably won’t drop below 80 degrees until 8 or 9 p.m. A handful of showers and storms have developed this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible through sunset. If a storm develops, watch out for brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

The overnight will be dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few places could hang onto 70 degrees. It’s going to be a mild, muggy night. Once again, patchy dense fog could develop overnight and slow some people down first thing Monday morning. Widespread foggy conditions look unlikely.

Mother nature will continue to crank up the heat and humidity this week. Highs on Monday will be near or just above 90 degrees. Max heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s, so try to take it easy outside between noon and 6 p.m. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop just north of the area Monday afternoon. These showers and storms could drop south into the area late Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. Places northwest of Madison will have the best chance of showers and storms. Even though it’s not likely, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out Monday afternoon or evening, mainly for places closer to La Crosse.

Temperature Vs. Heat Index Forecast - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

There will be at least a slight chance of rain in the forecast everyday this week. However, not everyone will see rain everyday. The rain and storm activity will likely be more numerous on Tuesday and Thursday. This is when cold fronts could approach the area.

