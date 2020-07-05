Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, commented on Facebook about Guillen's death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military. Guillen has said her sergeant was sexually harassing her and planned to report it. She went missing in April at Fort Hood. Her remains were found Tuesday. UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday to fire Schoeller.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and agency leaders are finding time this election year to visit politically important states as their boss campaigns for a second term. Florida alone has seen more than 30 visits by Cabinet-level administration officials this year. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona are among other swing states visited by lot of the top administration officials. They're discussing federal funding and initiatives for local interests, as well as talking up Trump. The president is hoping for an energized base to buoy his prospects for a November victory.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — UW-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can't safely reopen this fall as the coronavirus surges. The university plans to reopen but classes with more than 100 students will be held online only and in-person instruction for all classes will stop at Thanksgiving. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the university's chapter of the Association of American University Professors released a survey earlier this week that found nearly half of respondents weren't confident campus can re-open safely, almost 60% of respondents felt all instruction should be offered online only and one in five said they're considered high-risk for COVID-19.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A family in Green Bay escaped injury Friday night after their house caught fire. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:45 p.m. The home's first and second floors were on fire and flames had spread to an adjacent home. Firefighters needed an hour to get the blaze under control. The family _ two adults and four children _ fled the home before firefighters arrived.