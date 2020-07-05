Madison man arrested for fourth OWI offense

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Sunday morning for his fourth offense of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, according to police.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., a Middleton Police Officer saw David Andren driving erratically in the 2500 black of Parmenter Street in Middleton. After stopping the 44-year-old, the officer noted that he was disoriented and slurring his words. Andren also confessed to the officer that he had had too much to drink.

Andren failed the field sobriety tests administered by the officer and was arrested. The result of his breath sample was 0.22 percent ­– 0.14 percent above the legal limit of 0.08.

Andren was booked into the Dane County Jail for Felony OWI – Fourth Offense.

