Advertisement

Madison man arrested for fourth OWI offense

David Andren
David Andren(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Sunday morning for his fourth offense of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, according to police.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., a Middleton Police Officer saw David Andren driving erratically in the 2500 black of Parmenter Street in Middleton. After stopping the 44-year-old, the officer noted that he was disoriented and slurring his words. Andren also confessed to the officer that he had had too much to drink.

Andren failed the field sobriety tests administered by the officer and was arrested. The result of his breath sample was 0.22 percent ­– 0.14 percent above the legal limit of 0.08.

Andren was booked into the Dane County Jail for Felony OWI – Fourth Offense.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stoughton man dies in multiple vehicle, tractor crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Brian E. Lind, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to police. Lind’s front seat passenger Diana S. Lind was transported to Upland Hills Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Beloit woman arrested for fourth OWI offense on July Fourth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to police, Spender failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested for her fourth OWI offense, which is a felony. She was also arrested for three counts of OWI with a passenger under 16 years of age.

News

Protesters arrive at State Capitol after marching 65-miles from Milwaukee

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

MPD: Gunfire hits two houses, car near La Follette High School

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Madison Police are investigating after gunfire struck two houses and a car on Saturday night.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after trying to set fire to American flag

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Police say Johnson tried to light the flag on fire in the bus shelter.

News

Baraboo hosts fireworks show amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The city cancelled other Fourth of July celebrations and made changes to the fireworks.

News

DNR: online reservations going well amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
DNR: online reservations going well amid COVID-19 pandemic

State

Thousands call for firing of UW-Milwaukee lecturer for Vanesa Guillen remarks

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Jackson Danbeck
Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, posted comments on Facebook about Guillen’s death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military and “if you’re gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you’re gonna pay the price.”

News

Brodhead’s annual Fourth of July parade doesn’t miss a year since 1800s, despite coronavirus

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The coronavirus canceled many Fourth of July festivities across the nation, but it didn’t rain on the Brodhead parade.

Education

UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges, AP reports

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Wisconsin-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can’t reopen safely this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge among young people.