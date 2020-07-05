Madison woman arrested for wrong-way driving on highway, OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old Madison woman was arrested Sunday morning after nearly striking a trooper and several other vehicles while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 12/18 near Madison, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. after troopers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver. The vehicle entered the northbound interstate, traveling the wrong way in southbound lanes, nearly hitting a responding trooper and several other vehicles, according to the State Patrol.

The vehicle continued down the highway until deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed tire deflation devices. The vehicle further continued to drive with deflated tires until becoming disabled, according to State Patrol.

Law enforcement conducted a high-risk stop was conducted on the highway, and the driver was finally taken into custody.

An investigation, including a field sobriety test and later a blood test, found the driver to have been impaired, according to State Patrol.

The woman’s identity has not been disclosed by law enforcement.

The driver was booked into the Dane County Jail on OWI Second Offense, reckless driving/endangering safety, eluding, operating after revocation, driving in excess of the posted limit and deviating from designated lane.

