Advertisement

Madison woman arrested for wrong-way driving on highway, OWI

Vehicle crashes into home
Vehicle crashes into home(GFX)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old Madison woman was arrested Sunday morning after nearly striking a trooper and several other vehicles while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 12/18 near Madison, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. after troopers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver. The vehicle entered the northbound interstate, traveling the wrong way in southbound lanes, nearly hitting a responding trooper and several other vehicles, according to the State Patrol.

The vehicle continued down the highway until deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed tire deflation devices. The vehicle further continued to drive with deflated tires until becoming disabled, according to State Patrol.

Law enforcement conducted a high-risk stop was conducted on the highway, and the driver was finally taken into custody.

An investigation, including a field sobriety test and later a blood test, found the driver to have been impaired, according to State Patrol.

The woman’s identity has not been disclosed by law enforcement.

The driver was booked into the Dane County Jail on OWI Second Offense, reckless driving/endangering safety, eluding, operating after revocation, driving in excess of the posted limit and deviating from designated lane.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newly reported positive COVID-19 cases, testing drop again after Saturday’s spike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to the Department of Health’s tracker, the number of newly reported positive cases dropped Sunday to 522, around the weekly mean. However due to Saturday’s spike – 738 cases reported – the weekly average of newly reported positive cases increased to 548 Sunday.

News

Madison man arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
David Andren failed the field sobriety tests administered by the officer and was arrested. The result of his breath sample was 0.22 percent ­– 0.14 percent above the legal limit of 0.08.

News

Stoughton man dies in multiple vehicle, tractor crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Brian E. Lind, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to police. Lind’s front seat passenger Diana S. Lind was transported to Upland Hills Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Beloit woman arrested for fourth OWI offense on July Fourth

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to police, Spender failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested for her fourth OWI offense, which is a felony. She was also arrested for three counts of OWI with a passenger under 16 years of age.

Latest News

News

Protesters arrive at State Capitol after marching 65-miles from Milwaukee

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

MPD: Gunfire hits two houses, car near La Follette High School

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Madison Police are investigating after gunfire struck two houses and a car on Saturday night.

News

Man arrested after trying to set fire to American flag

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Police say Johnson tried to light the flag on fire in the bus shelter.

News

Baraboo hosts fireworks show amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The city cancelled other Fourth of July celebrations and made changes to the fireworks.

News

DNR: online reservations going well amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
DNR: online reservations going well amid COVID-19 pandemic

State

Thousands call for firing of UW-Milwaukee lecturer for Vanesa Guillen remarks

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Jackson Danbeck
Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, posted comments on Facebook about Guillen’s death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military and “if you’re gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you’re gonna pay the price.”