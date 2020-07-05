Advertisement

Man arrested after trying to set fire to American flag

Police say safety concerns over the burning material led to the arrest.
Isaiah J. Johnson faces several charges including negligent handling of burning material.
Isaiah J. Johnson faces several charges including negligent handling of burning material.(Dane County Jail)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police have arrested a man after he tried to set an American flag on fire.

According to police, Isaiah J. Johnson took an American flag from a motor home and went into a bus shelter. Police say Johnson tried to light the flag on fire in the bus shelter.

This happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Saturday when a group of fewer than 20 people were walking on East Washington Ave near the Capitol square.

Madison Police say safety concerns led to Johnson’s arrest. He is facing tentative charges of disorderly conduct, resisting, negligent handling of burning material, and bail jumping.

Johnson is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

