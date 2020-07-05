Advertisement

MPD: Gunfire hits two houses, car near La Follette High School

Police say no one is hurt after bullets went through two homes on Saturday evening.
(WSAW)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after gunfire struck two houses and a car on Saturday night.

MPD says officers headed to 4900 block of Spaanem Ave, just north of La Follette High School, for a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Officers located multiple casings in the street and on an unoccupied car.

Police on scene also noticed that two houses were hit by bullets.

After investigating, police say one of the houses that was struck had a bullet go through and land in the kitchen. The other house that was hit had a round go through and land in the bedroom. Police say no one was in either the kitchen or bedroom at that time.

One house was occupied with adults and another was occupied with adults and children, but no one was hurt.

Police say the car parked in the driveway of a home on Spaanem Avenue was hit multiple times.

Investigators believe two groups were possibly shooting at one another and then drove away.

Police say neither or the homes or car hit was an intended target of the shooting.

Madison Police Violent Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after trying to set fire to American flag

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Police say Johnson tried to light the flag on fire in the bus shelter.

News

Baraboo hosts fireworks show amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The city cancelled other Fourth of July celebrations and made changes to the fireworks.

News

DNR: online reservations going well amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
DNR: online reservations going well amid COVID-19 pandemic

State

Thousands call for firing of UW-Milwaukee lecturer for Vanesa Guillen remarks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Jackson Danbeck
Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, posted comments on Facebook about Guillen’s death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military and “if you’re gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you’re gonna pay the price.”

Latest News

News

Brodhead’s annual Fourth of July parade doesn’t miss a year since 1800s, despite coronavirus

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The coronavirus canceled many Fourth of July festivities across the nation, but it didn’t rain on the Brodhead parade.

Education

UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges, AP reports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Wisconsin-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can’t reopen safely this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge among young people.

Coronavirus

Largest daily spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin reported a record-breaking 738 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest spike in cases since the state health department began keeping track.

55 Miles More march concludes in Madison

Updated: 16 hours ago

State

Protesters arrive at State Capitol after marching 65-miles from Milwaukee

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Brittney Ermon
Over a hundred protesters have gathered at the State Capitol in Madison to conclude a 65-mile march between Milwaukee and Madison to call for police reform in Wisconsin.

Sports

Brewers kick off first day of Summer Camp at Miller Park

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Milwaukee Brewers’ first day of Summer Camp kicked off at Miller Park on Saturday.