MPD: Gunfire hits two houses, car near La Follette High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after gunfire struck two houses and a car on Saturday night.

MPD says officers headed to 4900 block of Spaanem Ave, just north of La Follette High School, for a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Officers located multiple casings in the street and on an unoccupied car.

Police on scene also noticed that two houses were hit by bullets.

After investigating, police say one of the houses that was struck had a bullet go through and land in the kitchen. The other house that was hit had a round go through and land in the bedroom. Police say no one was in either the kitchen or bedroom at that time.

One house was occupied with adults and another was occupied with adults and children, but no one was hurt.

Police say the car parked in the driveway of a home on Spaanem Avenue was hit multiple times.

Investigators believe two groups were possibly shooting at one another and then drove away.

Police say neither or the homes or car hit was an intended target of the shooting.

Madison Police Violent Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.