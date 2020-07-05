Advertisement

Newly reported positive COVID-19 cases, testing drop again after Saturday’s spike

(MGN)
(MGN)(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following Saturday’s state record-breaking spike in COVID-19 cases, the number of newly reported cases dropped again Sunday.

According to the Department of Health’s tracker, the number of newly reported positive cases dropped Sunday to 522, around the weekly mean. However due to Saturday’s spike – 738 cases reported – the weekly average of newly reported positive cases increased to 548 Sunday.

Tests performed Sunday totaled 4,474, which could be responsible for the dip in the new positive cases. This is the lowest number of tests performed since June 22.

Due to this drop in the number of tests and positive cases, the percent positive dropped from 10.8 percent Saturday to 10.4 percent Sunday.

Deaths appear to be decreasing compared to the 22 deaths reported on May 27 and 19 deaths reported on April 28. No new deaths were reported Sunday, and cumulative deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 796, where it has remained since July 3.

Daily testing capacity is now at 19,014 at 80 labs across the state. Another 27 labs are planning to begin testing, according to DHS.

As of Sunday, 2,386 people in Dane County have tested positive for the virus while 72,153 people have tested negative. See the DHS count breakdown here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison woman arrested for wrong-way driving on highway, OWI

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 42-year-old Madison woman was arrested Sunday morning after nearly striking a trooper and several other vehicles while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 12/18 near Madison, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

News

Madison man arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
David Andren failed the field sobriety tests administered by the officer and was arrested. The result of his breath sample was 0.22 percent ­– 0.14 percent above the legal limit of 0.08.

News

Stoughton man dies in multiple vehicle, tractor crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Brian E. Lind, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to police. Lind’s front seat passenger Diana S. Lind was transported to Upland Hills Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Beloit woman arrested for fourth OWI offense on July Fourth

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to police, Spender failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested for her fourth OWI offense, which is a felony. She was also arrested for three counts of OWI with a passenger under 16 years of age.

Latest News

News

Protesters arrive at State Capitol after marching 65-miles from Milwaukee

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

MPD: Gunfire hits two houses, car near La Follette High School

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Madison Police are investigating after gunfire struck two houses and a car on Saturday night.

News

Man arrested after trying to set fire to American flag

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Police say Johnson tried to light the flag on fire in the bus shelter.

News

Baraboo hosts fireworks show amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The city cancelled other Fourth of July celebrations and made changes to the fireworks.

News

DNR: online reservations going well amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
DNR: online reservations going well amid COVID-19 pandemic

State

Thousands call for firing of UW-Milwaukee lecturer for Vanesa Guillen remarks

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Jackson Danbeck
Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, posted comments on Facebook about Guillen’s death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military and “if you’re gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you’re gonna pay the price.”