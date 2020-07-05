Newly reported positive COVID-19 cases, testing drop again after Saturday’s spike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following Saturday’s state record-breaking spike in COVID-19 cases, the number of newly reported cases dropped again Sunday.

According to the Department of Health’s tracker, the number of newly reported positive cases dropped Sunday to 522, around the weekly mean. However due to Saturday’s spike – 738 cases reported – the weekly average of newly reported positive cases increased to 548 Sunday.

Tests performed Sunday totaled 4,474, which could be responsible for the dip in the new positive cases. This is the lowest number of tests performed since June 22.

Due to this drop in the number of tests and positive cases, the percent positive dropped from 10.8 percent Saturday to 10.4 percent Sunday.

Deaths appear to be decreasing compared to the 22 deaths reported on May 27 and 19 deaths reported on April 28. No new deaths were reported Sunday, and cumulative deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 796, where it has remained since July 3.

Daily testing capacity is now at 19,014 at 80 labs across the state. Another 27 labs are planning to begin testing, according to DHS.

As of Sunday, 2,386 people in Dane County have tested positive for the virus while 72,153 people have tested negative. See the DHS count breakdown here.

