No relief from the heat or humidity in sight

Highs will be near 90 degrees through next week
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A heat wave could be brewing. Well above average temperatures and high humidity levels are going to be sticking around today and through much next week. Heat indices could reach the mid to upper 90s at times. Dangerous heat will be possible some days.

Heat Index Next 5 Days
Heat Index Next 5 Days(WMTV NBC15)

This morning is mild and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. A few places are even hanging out near 70 degrees. Watch out for patchy areas of fog this morning before 9 a.m. The fog could be thick in spots. Other than patchy fog, no other weather problems are expected this morning.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. By noon, temperatures will be in the mid 80s, while heat indices will be in the mid to upper 80s. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices will be near or just above 90 degrees. There will also be plenty of sizzling sunshine, so don’t forget your sunglasses or sunscreen today. Even though it’s not likely, a handful of isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. If a storm develops, watch out for brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Today’s 10 percent chance of rain will come to an end by sunset.

Temperature Vs. Heat Index - Sunday
Temperature Vs. Heat Index - Sunday(WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mild and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The start of next week will be hot and humid. Highs on Monday will be near or just above 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop north of the area early Monday. Some of these showers and storms will drop south into the area Monday afternoon and evening.

Expect highs near or just above 90 degrees through much of next week. With all the heat and humidity around, on and off scattered showers and storms will be possible each day. Not everyone will see rain each day, though. Right now, it looks like the rain activity will be a little more widespread on Tuesday and Thursday.

