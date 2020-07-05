Stoughton man dies in multiple vehicle, tractor crash

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles and a farm tractor in Dodgeville resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Stoughton man Saturday.

Around 11 a.m. Jacob R. Gardner was heading northbound on State Road 23 on his John Deere farm tractor when he attempted to turn left into a private driveway. As the 18-year-old was making the turn across the southbound lane, a southbound 1989 Mustang driven by Brian E. Lind was struck on the driver’s side, according to police.

Police say that collision caused the Mustang to collide with a 2007 Hyundai SUV exiting the private driveway. The SUV was driven by 61-year-old Michael J. Kiep of Wheaton, IL.

Lind, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to police. Lind’s front seat passenger Diana S. Lind was transported to Upland Hills Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardner reported no injuries. Kiep and his passenger Teresa Richardson were transported to Upland Hills Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say seat belts were used in the Lind vehicle, seat belt use in the Kiep vehicle is not yet know and no seat belt was used in the tractor.

The accident is still under investigation.

