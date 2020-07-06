1 hurt in Dodge Co. golf course shooting

LOMIRA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured in a shooting Monday morning at a golf course in Lomira.

According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Golf Club at Camelot, at W192 State Road 67, and the victim reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Investigators have not said at this time what led to the shooting, nor have they indicated whether or a suspect has been identified.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

