Advertisement

2 Brewers players test positive for coronavirus

Counsell says neither player is showing symptoms.
Milwaukee Brewers' Angel Perdomo pitches during a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Milwaukee Brewers' Angel Perdomo pitches during a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19 before the intake process.

Counsell says neither player is showing symptoms.

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias poses during spring training baseball photo day Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias poses during spring training baseball photo day Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)

This marks the second setback for Urias since the Brewers acquired him from San Diego in November. Urias, who is expected to compete with incumbent Orlando Arcia for the starting shortstop job, underwent surgery in January to repair a broken bone in his left hand.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association announced Friday that 31 players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%. Teams resumed workouts Friday for the first time since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start.

The Washington Nationals canceled Monday morning’s team workout because of COVID-19 testing delays.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Major League Baseball “needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Dozens of firearms stolen from Deerfield gunshop

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded to an alarm at Smitty’s Guns, 575 London Road, around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Crime

Madison Dick’s Sporting Goods clerk robbed at knife point

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Department is working to identify the suspect who pulled out a knife Friday evening and robbed the Dick’s Sporting Goods in East Towne Mall.

Local

Sheriff: Amish horse dies in Grant Co. roadway after collapsing from the heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Members of the Fennimore Fire Department responded and covered the horse in gallons of water, hoping to cool it off; but the animal died at the scene.

News

Home on Madison’s east side targeted with gunfire for the second time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officers found a total of 45 shell casings from at least two guns on Spaanem Avenue.

Latest News

News

Madison house fire started by improperly discarded fireworks

Updated: 7 hours ago
Firefighters spent Sunday night into Monday morning putting out flames at a home on the city's south side.

News

Meet the face of UW Health's COVID-19 response: Dr. Jeff Pothof

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

DNR: People trying to access natural areas closed to the public

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

MSCR modifies programs to be virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Proposal for new statue on Capitol Square

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Meet the face of UW Health’s COVID-19 response: Dr. Jeff Pothof

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Meet the face of UW Health’s COVID-19 response: Dr. Jeff Pothof