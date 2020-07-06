Advertisement

Alert Day Wednesday as excessive heat and humidity continues

Heat index temperatures will be in the 97 to 104 range by Wednesday afternoon
A First Alert Day declared for Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Alert Day has been declared by NBC15 meteorologists for Wednesday, July 8th.

After well above average temperatures late last week and through the weekend, even warmer and more humid conditions are expected over the next several days.

Highs by Wednesday are expected in the low to mid-90s. Couple the heat with excessive humidity (dew points in the 70s) and heat index temperatures will be in the 97 to 104 range by Wednesday afternoon. The Heat Index is the temperature that your body perceives it to be when factoring the combination of heat and humidity.

Heat can tend to have a cumulative effect on the body. Be sure to use a cautious approach when spending time outdoors over the next several days. Stay hydrated, wear light colored, loose fitting clothing and take frequent breaks. Leave pets at home.

The NBC15 First Alert Team is following the heat closely and will provide frequent updates online and on the air.

