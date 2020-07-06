Advertisement

Baraboo police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Kodie
Kodie(Baraboo PD)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo police need your help finding a missing 10-year-old girl last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say Kodie is 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last sean wearing blue jean overalls. No last name was provided by police.

Contact police at at 608-356-4895 if you have any information.

