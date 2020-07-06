Advertisement

Bucks forced to shut down practice facilities after receiving COVID-19 test results

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The MIlwaukee Bucks have shut down their practice facility after receiving results from a round of COVID-19 tests on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported.

Wojnarowski adds that the team isn’t expected to reopen facility workouts prior to the organization’s traveling party leaving for Orlando on Thrusday.

The NBA requires it’s players to register three consecutive negative tests before traveling to Orlando.

