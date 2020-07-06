Bucks forced to shut down practice facilities after receiving COVID-19 test results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The MIlwaukee Bucks have shut down their practice facility after receiving results from a round of COVID-19 tests on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported.

Wojnarowski adds that the team isn’t expected to reopen facility workouts prior to the organization’s traveling party leaving for Orlando on Thrusday.

The NBA requires it’s players to register three consecutive negative tests before traveling to Orlando.

The Milwaukee Bucks have shut down the team’s practice facility after receiving results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing, sources tell ESPN. The team isn’t expected to reopen facility for workouts prior to the organization's traveling party leaving for Orlando Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.