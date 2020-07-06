Dane County Farmers’ Market moving to Alliant Energy Center for rest of 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market is moving to the Alliant Energy Center grounds for the rest of 2020 after Capitol Police revoked their permit to operate at the market’s usual place at the Capitol Square in Madison.

The market outlined in a news release Monday that organizers will continue to offer food pick-up service at Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays, much as they have since April.

The market adds that the Capitol Police informed them that they will not be able to return to the Capitol Square for the remainder of 2020.

With the change of venue, the market says organizers can now focus on adding a more traditional in-person farmers’ market to the current pick-up operation at Willow Island, with necessary safety precuations in place.

Customers will still be able to pre-order products from farmers using their online marketplace called WhatsGood, and will continue drive-thru pick up.

Check in with the market’s website for updates.

According to the news release:

“The Dane County Farmers’ Market has no higher priority than ensuring the health and safety of both its patrons and its vendors. Although many use the farmers’ market as a source of weekly groceries, many also use it as a social gathering place. In consultation with Public Health Madison & Dane County, the Wisconsin Capitol Police, and other stakeholders, we have come to understand that there is no way to safely and responsibly host the Saturday Market on the Capitol Square during the 2020 outdoor season. Furthermore, due to the restrictions in place, we have concluded that no modified version of our market operations downtown would adequately serve our farmers.”

