Advertisement

Dane County to build new 40-acre dog park

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Parks announced Monday that construction will begin this month on the County’s eighth dog park.

The new, approximately 40-acre off-leash park will be located at Anderson Farm County Park in the Town of Oregon. It will be enclosed with perimeter fencing and offer a separate area for smaller dogs, according to Dane County Parks.

“Anderson Farm County Park is a popular park in Dane County, and we are excited to add a dog park to this outdoor recreation destination,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We invest in new features at Dane County’s parks so they can be enjoyed by visitors and residents year after year. We look forward to having dog owners enjoy the new park when it reaches completion next year.”

Further improvements include two parking lots, an electric vehicle charging station, storm water basins, restrooms and limestone walking paths through restored prairie.

A paved trail parallel to Union Road will also be constructed connecting the new dog park with the existing Arthur Sholts Memorial Woods and the adjacent neighborhood in the Village of Oregon.

The dog park was identified as part of the phase one development plan in the Anderson Farm County Park Master Plan, adopted in 2013, and was a recommendation in the 2018-2023 Dane County Parks & Open Space Plan.

The new dog park will be the third largest in the county and is expected to open in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Banker’s Association releases breakdown of Paycheck Protection Programs loans

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to the WBA, loans of $150,000 and more account for nearly three-quarters of the dollar volume of PPP loans.

State

Milwaukee Art Museum set to reopen July 16

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
If you’re looking for a reason to visit Milwaukee, get ready - the Milwaukee Art Museum is set to reopen to the public on July 16.

News

Brewers' Luis Urias and Angel Perdomo test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Baraboo police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Baraboo police need your help finding a missing 10-year-old girl last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

News

Be aware of sun and heat exposure

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Monona shots fired and robbery at gun store

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers release schedule for 2020 regular season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Milwaukee Brewers have released the 60-game schedule for the 2020 regular season, starting with an away game against the Chicago Cubs on July 24.

News

Farmers market

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

New dog park

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Accidental shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago