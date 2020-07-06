Dane County to build new 40-acre dog park

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Parks announced Monday that construction will begin this month on the County’s eighth dog park.

The new, approximately 40-acre off-leash park will be located at Anderson Farm County Park in the Town of Oregon. It will be enclosed with perimeter fencing and offer a separate area for smaller dogs, according to Dane County Parks.

“Anderson Farm County Park is a popular park in Dane County, and we are excited to add a dog park to this outdoor recreation destination,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We invest in new features at Dane County’s parks so they can be enjoyed by visitors and residents year after year. We look forward to having dog owners enjoy the new park when it reaches completion next year.”

Further improvements include two parking lots, an electric vehicle charging station, storm water basins, restrooms and limestone walking paths through restored prairie.

A paved trail parallel to Union Road will also be constructed connecting the new dog park with the existing Arthur Sholts Memorial Woods and the adjacent neighborhood in the Village of Oregon.

The dog park was identified as part of the phase one development plan in the Anderson Farm County Park Master Plan, adopted in 2013, and was a recommendation in the 2018-2023 Dane County Parks & Open Space Plan.

The new dog park will be the third largest in the county and is expected to open in 2021.

