Dozens of firearms stolen from Deerfield gunshop

TOWN OF DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of firearms were reported stolen after the weekend burglary of a Town of Deerfield gun store.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded to an alarm at Smitty’s Guns, 575 London Road, around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. There, they found the burglars had forced their way into the shop and took more than 30 guns.

Investigators later found an abandoned red Toyota Corolla, still running, in a ditch on Highway 73. They believe the car is connected to the burglary and determined it was stolen in Madison the night before. The Sheriff’s Office has also identified a black sedan that may be linked to the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office added that deputies have been contacting people who live along London Road to see if they saw anything or have any home surveillance footage that may help in the investigation. They also released pictures of the two vehicles believed to be involved.

Anyone with information about the burglary or with video evidence is asked to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.