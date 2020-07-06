Advertisement

Dozens of firearms stolen from Deerfield gunshop

Anyone with information about the burglary or with video evidence is asked to call the Dane Co. tip line
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office released pictures of these two vehicles that are believed to be involved in the burglary of a gun store.
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office released pictures of these two vehicles that are believed to be involved in the burglary of a gun store.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of firearms were reported stolen after the weekend burglary of a Town of Deerfield gun store.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded to an alarm at Smitty’s Guns, 575 London Road, around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. There, they found the burglars had forced their way into the shop and took more than 30 guns.

Investigators later found an abandoned red Toyota Corolla, still running, in a ditch on Highway 73. They believe the car is connected to the burglary and determined it was stolen in Madison the night before. The Sheriff’s Office has also identified a black sedan that may be linked to the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office added that deputies have been contacting people who live along London Road to see if they saw anything or have any home surveillance footage that may help in the investigation. They also released pictures of the two vehicles believed to be involved.

Anyone with information about the burglary or with video evidence is asked to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Madison Dick’s Sporting Goods clerk robbed at knife point

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Department is working to identify the suspect who pulled out a knife Friday evening and robbed the Dick’s Sporting Goods in East Towne Mall.

Coronavirus

2 Brewers players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19 before the intake process.

Local

Sheriff: Amish horse dies in Grant Co. roadway after collapsing from the heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Members of the Fennimore Fire Department responded and covered the horse in gallons of water, hoping to cool it off; but the animal died at the scene.

News

Home on Madison’s east side targeted with gunfire for the second time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officers found a total of 45 shell casings from at least two guns on Spaanem Avenue.

Latest News

News

Madison house fire started by improperly discarded fireworks

Updated: 7 hours ago
Firefighters spent Sunday night into Monday morning putting out flames at a home on the city's south side.

News

Meet the face of UW Health's COVID-19 response: Dr. Jeff Pothof

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

DNR: People trying to access natural areas closed to the public

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

MSCR modifies programs to be virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Proposal for new statue on Capitol Square

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Meet the face of UW Health’s COVID-19 response: Dr. Jeff Pothof

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Meet the face of UW Health’s COVID-19 response: Dr. Jeff Pothof