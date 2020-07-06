Advertisement

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.
Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop have been fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it.

A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

The workers who are shown in the video appear to be white.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the clip was posted on Snapchat and later shared across social media, receiving thousands of views.

Customers threatened to boycott the sandwich shop over the incident. Jimmy John’s condemned the behavior in a Twitter statement and said the employees were fired.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Farmers market

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

New dog park

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Accidental shooting

Updated: 23 minutes ago

National

Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

News

Same suspects believed to be involved in three separate stolen vehicle incidents

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Multiple incidents involving stolen vehicles from the City of Milton were reported between June 30 and July 5, according to police.

National

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

News

Dane County Farmers’ Market moving to Alliant Energy Center for rest of 2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Farmers’ Market is moving to the Alliant Energy Center grounds for the rest of 2020 after Capitol Police revoked their permit to operate at the market’s usual place at the Capitol Square in Madison.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin’s largest cities get $6.3M in grants to support safer elections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin’s five largest cities have secured to total of $6.3 million in grants to help make elections safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.