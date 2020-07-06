Advertisement

Health officials: It’s probably too early for a 4th of July COVID-19 test

PHMDC recommends waiting 3-5 days after an event before getting tested
(CDC Photo)
(CDC Photo) (WLUC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Noting the number of people showing up at the Alliant Center’s community COVID-19 test site Monday morning, Dane Co. health officials are cautioning that now may not be the best time to get tested for someone wondering if they were infected over the Fourth of July holiday.

“The community test site has a lot of demand this morning, which makes us think some folks might be worried about possible exposures from the weekend,” Public Health Madison & Dane Co posted onto its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The agency pointed out that it takes anywhere from two to 14 days for the virus to incubate and, because we are only two days removed from the Fourth “getting tested today may not give you meaningful results.”

The community test site has a lot of demand this morning, which makes us think some folks might be worried about...

Posted by Public Health Madison & Dane County on Monday, July 6, 2020

PHMDC recommends anyone wanting to be tested after attending a gathering, but is not showing symptoms, to wait between three and five days before going. Additionally, they urge people to isolate themselves while they wait to get the test and while they wait for the results.

Someone who is showing symptoms should get tested right away, regardless, it adds.

The agency also reminds people that a test result is only a snapshot of that day. If with a negative test result, social distancing and wearing masks are important for ongoing safety concerns.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

In reversal, Evers gives UW go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers has reversed himself and given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to draft new policies complying with new federal rules bolstering sexual misconduct defendants’ rights.

Crime

MPD: Drunken canoeist arrested after attempting to drive car

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A man who appeared to have passed out drunk while in a canoe and later insisted to Madison police officers that he would not drive his car was arrested for an OWI – 5th offense.

Crime

Man waiting at bus stop stabbed after refusing to give teens cigarettes

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A group of teens stabbed a 50-year-old man in the head after he refused to give them cigarettes at the East Transfer Point last Friday evening.

Crime

MPD: Homeowner finds kitchen window shattered by gun fire

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison homeowner awoke to find a bullet hole in his kitchen window and a spent bullet on the floor Sunday morning.

Latest News

Crime

Two occupied homes struck by gun fire on Madison’s east side

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison resident says a barrage of gunfire left him “pretty scared” after he discovered that his home had been hit by several bullets early Sunday morning.

Crime

Neighbors blame each other after gunshots reported on Madison’s east side

Updated: 1 hour ago
Madison police are investigating after 911 callers reported two vehicles racing and gunshots ringing out Sunday night.

Ap

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government’s coronavirus small business lending program.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases fall, but the trend keeps going up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Motorcycle rider badly injured in Monroe County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a Monday morning collision with a pickup truck in rural Warrens.

News

Motorcycle rider placed in coma after Madison crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A motorcycle rider was placed in a medically induced coma after being seriously injured in a crash Friday in north Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.