Health officials: It’s probably too early for a 4th of July COVID-19 test

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Noting the number of people showing up at the Alliant Center’s community COVID-19 test site Monday morning, Dane Co. health officials are cautioning that now may not be the best time to get tested for someone wondering if they were infected over the Fourth of July holiday.

“The community test site has a lot of demand this morning, which makes us think some folks might be worried about possible exposures from the weekend,” Public Health Madison & Dane Co posted onto its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The agency pointed out that it takes anywhere from two to 14 days for the virus to incubate and, because we are only two days removed from the Fourth “getting tested today may not give you meaningful results.”

PHMDC recommends anyone wanting to be tested after attending a gathering, but is not showing symptoms, to wait between three and five days before going. Additionally, they urge people to isolate themselves while they wait to get the test and while they wait for the results.

Someone who is showing symptoms should get tested right away, regardless, it adds.

The agency also reminds people that a test result is only a snapshot of that day. If with a negative test result, social distancing and wearing masks are important for ongoing safety concerns.

