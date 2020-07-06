Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials have confirmed nearly 500 more cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services said Monday that the state has seen 32,061 cases since the pandemic began in March. That's an increase of 484 cases since Sunday. The death toll has held steady at 796 since July 3, however, and nearly 80% of victims have recovered. As of Monday the state had 6,018 active cases.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government's coronavirus small business lending program. That's according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos' spokeswoman, Kit Beyer says the money allowed Vos to keep his workers employed during what she called “uncertain times.” The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shootout with a domestic assault suspect in Waukesha ended when the man took his own life. Officers were called to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday where the man armed with a handgun attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members and police. Authorities say the woman was able to flee from the home along with three young children. Police say they were trying to negotiate with the 45-year-old man when he began shooting from a window, striking an occupied armored vehicle and injuring one officer who was hit by shrapnel. Officers returned fire. Police later entered the home and found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.