Home on Madison’s east side targeted with gunfire for the second time

The house did have adults and children inside, and an unoccupied crib was hit by a bullet
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home on Madison’s east side was hit by bullets early Monday morning, the second time in days.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers arrived to the home on Spaanem Avenue near La Follette High School just before 1 a.m. There they found a total of 45 shell casings from at least two guns. Two cars and a home had been hit by bullets, police tell us the same home was hit in a shots fired incident Saturday night. The two incidents are believed to be connected and targeted.

Both adults and children were inside the targeted home. Luckily, no one was hurt. Officers did share that an unoccupied crib was hit by a bullet.

MPD’s crime scene investigator is collecting evidence discovered at the scene, and officers are interviewing victims and reviewing surveillance video. So far, no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information on this incident please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, on, the web at P3Tips.com.

