Hot and humid this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot and humid conditions expected to continue this week. Highs will remain into the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. There is an "Alert Day" in placed Wednesday as that is expected to be the hottest day of the week with highs into the lower 90s and heat index values around 100 degrees. Overnight lows will remain warm and humid around the 70 degree mark.

Use caution if you are going to be outside this week. Stay hydrated, find cool air, and don't over exert yourself. While we aren't expecting any record setting warmth, the prolonged stretch of hot weather can be just as dangerous. Check on those without air and the elderly to make sure they are doing ok.

There will remain some relief each day as pop up storms also remain in the forecast. While the activity will be very scattered in nature, those who see storm activity can expect heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Take cover if stormy weather approaches your area. The good news is as quickly as storms move in, they will move out.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.