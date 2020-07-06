Advertisement

Hot and humid to start the week

The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very warm and humid conditions are expected to continue through the week and into the weekend. High temperatures over the next several days will be around, or above 90 degrees with heat index temperatures, at times, well into the 90s.

During the afternoon hours, a little instability may lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with better chances tomorrow afternoon.

The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday. With sunshine, highs are expected to reach low to mid-90s with peak heat indices reaching near 100. The best chance of rain this week will be Thursday as showers and thunderstorms will become likely in the afternoon.

