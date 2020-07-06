Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

(AP) - Colin Kaepernick will be featured in a documentary series produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co.

The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Company was announced Monday. The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity.

It will also provide a platform to showcase the work of directors and producers of color.

