Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Colin Kaepernick will be featured in an exclusive docuseries produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co. The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Company was announced Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Colin Kaepernick will be featured in an exclusive docuseries produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co. The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Company was announced Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)(Todd Kirkland | AP)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Colin Kaepernick will be featured in a documentary series produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co.

The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Company was announced Monday. The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity.

It will also provide a platform to showcase the work of directors and producers of color.

