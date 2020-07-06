Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUCKS

Bucks close practice facility following COVID-19 testing

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

FATAL SHOOTOUT-WAUKESHA

Waukesha shootout ends when man takes own life, police say

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shootout with a domestic assault suspect in Waukesha ended when the man took his own life. Officers were called to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday where the man armed with a handgun attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members and police. Authorities say the woman was able to flee from the home along with three young children. Police say they were trying to negotiate with the 45-year-old man when he began shooting from a window, striking an occupied armored vehicle and injuring one officer who was hit by shrapnel. Officers returned fire. Police later entered the home and found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin records 522 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have reported 522 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but no new deaths from COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state has seen an uptick of cases from people in their 20s, with the age group accounting for nearly a quarter of cases statewide. The number of cases confirmed over the last two weeks has been on the rise. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the state saw its highest number of daily reported cases on Independence Day. So far, 796 people have died from the virus. A total of 31,577 people have tested positive, but 81% of those have recovered.

MILWAUKEE-SHOOTINGS

Milwaukee police report six shootings overnight

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) — The Milwaukee police department says it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There have been no deaths, but one 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening wound, the Milwaukee Joural Sentinel reported. In one of the shootings, four people were injured.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, commented on Facebook about Guillen's death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military. Guillen has said her sergeant was sexually harassing her and planned to report it. She went missing in April at Fort Hood. Her remains were found Tuesday. UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday to fire Schoeller.

BC-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISINFORMATION

Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP'S CABINET

Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and agency leaders are finding time this election year to visit politically important states as their boss campaigns for a second term. Florida alone has seen more than 30 visits by Cabinet-level administration officials this year. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona are among other swing states visited by lot of the top administration officials. They're discussing federal funding and initiatives for local interests, as well as talking up Trump. The president is hoping for an energized base to buoy his prospects for a November victory.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UW-MADISON

UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — UW-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can't safely reopen this fall as the coronavirus surges. The university plans to reopen but classes with more than 100 students will be held online only and in-person instruction for all classes will stop at Thanksgiving. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the university's chapter of the Association of American University Professors released a survey earlier this week that found nearly half of respondents weren't confident campus can re-open safely, almost 60% of respondents felt all instruction should be offered online only and one in five said they're considered high-risk for COVID-19.