Madison Dick’s Sporting Goods clerk robbed at knife point

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is working to identify the suspect who pulled out a knife Friday evening and robbed the Dick’s Sporting Goods in East Towne Mall.

According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect was acting like a customer before he pulled out the weapon and pointed it at the clerk. He also reportedly claimed to have a gun, telling the employee, “Don’t tell anyone. I’ll shoot you.”

The suspect fled with two pairs of shoes and some clothing.

Investigators have recovered surveillance video from the incident.

